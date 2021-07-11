Dorothy "Janie" Wayne, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 7, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dorothy was born June 26, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Howard W. Ross and Garnette M. Hagerman Ross. Her dad worked for Union Pacific Railroad, so her early years were spent in Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming, finally residing in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She graduated from Ainsworth High School. She also attended Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing. On July 12, 1955, she married Paul Wayne in Long Pine, Nebraska. She started her nursing career at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. She spent her career as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls and then Argonne National Laboratory were she retired in 1995. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending her time in Bible study, as well as traveling, volunteering, and golfing. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wayne of Idaho Falls, ID; and son, Patrick (Renee) Wayne of Missoula, MT; and 2 grandchildren, Michelle and Aidan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Sharon Gardiner, and son, Steven Wayne. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 East 17th Street. The family will visit with friends prior to the service. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 6/26/1933 - 7/7/2021Wayne
