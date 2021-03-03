Steven Paul Wayne, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 26, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after a long battle with Coronavirus. Steve was born August 18, 1956, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Paul and Dorothy Wayne. He grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On March 10, 1978, he married the love of his life, Deanna Rae Benkenstein, in Idaho Falls where they made their home. On December 21, 1981, their family grew by one when they welcomed their daughter, Michelle, to the world. Steve started his career at Fanning Wholesale where he developed an interest in computers. The bulk of his career was spent at Melaleuca, originally as a programmer, and eventually becoming a data base administrator. He was working at First American at the time of his death. He had an appetite for adventure. In his younger days, he could be found riding his dirt bike with friends, hitting the slopes with his daughter, recreating on the water; he was quite the slalom skier; and capturing nature's beauty on hikes and drives with his wife as they practiced their photography. Steve enjoyed traveling to new destinations, but he looked forward to his annual camping trips to Swan Valley and Red Fish the most. While camping, he enjoyed campfire chats, a variety of shenanigans, ice cream at the lodge, and exploring the mountains in his side-by-side. Steve is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Wayne of Idaho Falls; mother, Dorothy Wayne of Idaho Falls; sister, Kathleen Wayne of Idaho Falls; brother, Patrick (Renee) Wayne of Missoula, MT; and nephew, Aidan Wayne of Missoula, MT. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wayne; and wife, Deanna Wayne. A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, and he will be laid to rest in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven's name to the National Forest Foundation or tree may be planted in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 8/18/1956 - 2/26/2021Paul Wayne
+1