Alexis "Lexi" Lila Webb, 19 of Rigby died of health complications on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was an unexpected surprise March 18, 1999 for her parents, Ernie and Reina Webb, and her three siblings, Austin, Angie, and Aubri. The family lived in Salmon, and Lexi was born in Missoula Mt.; at the time there were no family doctors in Salmon. She and her family moved to Rexburg Idaho where Lexi attended school. She loved to read and was an engaged student in the classroom. Lexi loved orchestra and playing the viola. Orchestra was a joy for her - and traveling to Disneyland and performing with the orchestra was one of her favorite memories. In Junior High, she served as a teacher's assistant in Mrs. Chaffin's English class where she was a welcoming, encouraging mentor to every student, and a mature, insightful support to the teacher. She also enjoyed Science, particularly, Mrs. Parkinson's class, and was instrumental in forming a tarantula club, Lexi loved animals and would later work at PetSmart after high school. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family. When Lexi was a little girl, the family traveled together to Disneyland. While in California, they went to SeaWorld, and Lexi was able to touch the sea animals and visit with the trainers, and she enjoyed the experience so much that she added "Marine Biologist" to her list of possible careers. Another favorite family trip was to the Oregon coast. Lexi was spiritually sensitive. When she turned eight, she was so excited to be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As she progressed spiritually, she had a desire to serve a mission, so she prepared faithfully, and submitted her mission papers when she turned nineteen. She was thrilled to be called to the California Ventura Mission. Shortly after her arrival at the MTC, her health deteriorated, and she returned home. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and began chemotherapy to fight the disease. Lexi's mother said that she is grateful for the fun that Lexi brought into their lives - she was always upbeat about life, even with her challenges. When she discovered she had cancer, she faced it with a cheerful heart and positive outlook, and she maintained that vision throughout. Her Dad is grateful for the love and companionship she provided for him and her mother. Lexi enjoyed people and made sure that everyone was included, welcomed, and loved. She is survived by her parents, Ernie and Reina; siblings, Austin (Lisa) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Angie (Hailie) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Aubri (Brenden) Pope, of Sugar City, Idaho, and nieces, Tayler, Whittney, Cameryn, McKinley, Jane, and Lyla; nephews, Austin, Gray, and Raiden; and Grandmother, Rita Webb of Columbia Falls, Montana. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert & Rowaine Chandler, Vernon Webb, and uncle, Dean Werner, and cousins Tara Busick, Samantha Webb, and Karine Werner. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 18, at the LaBelle 2nd Ward Chapel, 4223 East 528 North Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Alexis 3/18/1999 - 2/13/2019Lila Webb