Jay Dail Webb, 67, passed away January 25, 2023, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Jay was born August 20, 1955, in Wichita, Kansas, to Theodore and Ardeth Webb. During his childhood, Jay lived in Wichita, Kansas, Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska, and Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1974. He then attended Idaho State University where he met the love of his life, Kelli Welker. It was love at first sight, and they were together from then on. Jay and Kelli were married on March 13, 1976, in Idaho Falls. They lived in Vancouver, Washington, and Reno, Nevada, before settling in Idaho Falls to raise their family. Jay worked as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and operated his own company. He was very skilled at what he did, well loved by his clients, and made many lifelong friends. Together Jay and Kelli had three daughters, Kristen, Heidi, and Nicole, of whom they were so proud and were very supportive in all of their endeavors. Jay loved the great outdoors of Idaho, and spent the majority of his summers in Island Park at his cabin. He loved riding the razor with Kelli, looking for wildlife and pine trees for his hobbies. Jay was talented in many building crafts, and had acquired a love of making log furniture. He built all of the hutches, end tables, cabinets, and the kitchen table for the cabin. He also built dressers and furniture for each of his daughters and grandchildren that they will cherish forever. He loved working at their farmhouse, digging ditches, mending fences, welding and working on the farm equipment. He was hugely talented at building and fixing anything. He loved to hunt, camp, and do anything outdoors, especially with his family. His daughters and grandchildren were his light, and he loved all of the family time they spent together. Jay is survived by his loving daughters, Kristen Marie (Jared Mahlum) Thueson of Idaho Falls, ID, Heidi Ann (Burke) Manwaring, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Nicole Jaylene (Travis) Vadnais, of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers Bob (Arlene) Webb, of Silver Lake, KS, Darrell (Connie) Webb, of Vero Beach, FL, Don (Karen) Webb, of Vancouver, WA, and Jim Webb, of Idaho Falls, ID; countless nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Deveny, Kassidee, Ellie, Cooper, Rowen, and Kelley; and step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kelli Marie (Welker) Webb; his parents; Theodore William Webb, and Adreth Elizabeth Webb; and all four grandparents. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bob Webb officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00-1:45 p.m. prior to services. A family burial will take place the next day at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jay 8/20/1955 - 1/25/2023Webb
