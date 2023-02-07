On Tuesday, February 1, 2023, Sidney Alvero "Al" Webb died at the Caring Hearts Assisted Living Center, Pocatello, Idaho of natural causes related to age. Al was 75 years old. He was a husband, father and grandfather, loved by his family. Al was born on August 20, 1947, in Mesa, Arizona to Sidney Jesse and Leah Johnson Webb. After graduating high school in Mesa, he served a mission in Montana for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later, he decided to travel via bicycle to Jackson, Wyoming and later Idaho Falls, Idaho for further employment and education. Al met Belinda Keele in Idaho Falls, and they married in the Logan LDS Temple on April 13, 1973. They resided in Idaho Falls most of their married lives, welcoming four sons and one daughter. He worked for many years in several departments including custodial and laundry services at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (and its predecessors) in Idaho Falls. He loved gardening, singing, his friends and being active in his church. Al is survived by his children except one son that died in childhood: Eric Kenneth, deceased; Timothy (Wendy) Webb, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Carey (Jared) Griffel, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Scott Webb, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Joshua (Ashley) Webb, Boise, Idaho. He has six grandsons and three granddaughters, all living. He is also survived by his younger brother Larry Webb. He is preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service for Al will be held at the Wilk's Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho on February 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. with a viewing at 9:00 A.M. He will be interred at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho the same day next to his son Eric. Our family expresses gratitude for all the many people who cared for Al while he resided at multiple care centers, where he lived since 2009. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. Sidney Alvero "Al" 8/20/1947 - 2/1/2023Webb
