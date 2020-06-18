Patricia Webber, longtime Idaho Falls resident, slipped away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 17, 2020, from complications of congestive heart failure. She was 88. When faced with the discussion that she only had a short time to live, Pat commented, "my life is in the Lord's hands." Born and raised in Prosser, Washington, Pat moved to Idaho in 1954 with her first husband, Gene Warren. There, they welcomed four children into the family: daughters, Debbie (Scott Long) Ackerman of Idaho Falls, Sherri (Scott) Lebow of Marana, AZ, and Lorie (Eric, deceased) Swisher of Idaho Falls, and son, Gene (Juana Davila) Warren Jr. of Las Vegas, NV. Gene Sr. died in 1989, and she subsequently married Richard Webber in 1993 who preceded her in death in 2014. Pat welcomed Richard's children and grandchildren as family. She and Richard spent many nights and weekends ballroom dancing or square dancing. Pat was also an active member of First Christian Church, and formerly Eastern Star. As one of the nicest people who ever lived, Pat was beloved by everyone she knew. She was always giving and was truly a servant to all. Christ's love permeated her being, and she passed that love on to everyone she came in contact with. She was a spectacular cook and was known for her hospitality in sharing her cooking with all. Her apple pies and peanut brittle were the best around. She was always busy with her hands sewing, completing needle work, knitting, crocheting, and scrapbooking. Many have been blessed with her handiwork. She was everyone's mom or grandma. She will be missed by so many more than just her family. There is no doubt that Pat has entered heaven where there is no more tears and no more pain. We who are left behind rejoice in the knowledge that we will meet up with her again as our time on earth comes to an end. Besides her children, Pat is succeeded by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and sisters, Carol (Kuatt) of Parkdale, OR, and Jeannie (Grimes) of Grandview, WA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Huberta Nechanincky of Prosser, WA. Pat will be interred with her late husband Richard in Fielding Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Christian Church Coffee Fellowship Ministry or the Drug Court Ministry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patricia 2/13/1932 - 6/17/2020Webber
