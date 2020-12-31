Barbara Karren Weber passed away in her home in Menan, Idaho at the age of 68, on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Barbara was born April 30, 1952, along with her twin brother Bruce, to LaVere and Bonnie Karren in Logan, Utah. She was the only daughter and had four brothers. The family eventually settled in Ririe, Idaho where she spent all of her youth and young adult years growing up. During her high school years, Barbara was a cheerleader and loved attending social events! Barbara met the love of her life, Duane Weber, while performing in a melodrama with him entitled "Lily, The Felon's Daughter", in which she played the daughter, and Duane was the felon! They married on March 30, 1973 in the Logan Temple and chose to settle in the Annis/Menan, Idaho area. They raised three daughters while living on the family farm in Annis, moved to Ririe for a couple of years, and then moved to Menan where they had their 4th daughter and built the famous "Barbie" house on the corner as you enter the City of Menan. After High School, Barbara attended the LDS Business College. Her first position was at Channel 8 News as an assistant for broadcasting. Barbara enjoyed her position, but left to become a mother and homemaker. After raising her family, she worked for the school district for four years then became a school bus driver for Jefferson School District 251 for 22 years. Barbara enjoyed shopping, music, sewing, crafts, decorating, and watching old movies. She was also a wonderful cook and hostess. She was known for her fabulous 4th of July parties, celebrated yearly at her house! Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities throughout her life. She loved and cherished her family dearly, along with the knowledge that families are forever and eternal. She is survived by her husband, Duane Weber of Menan, four daughters; Brenda (Doug) Bohman of Rigby, Tamara (Skylar) Price of Rigby, Camille (Jared) Lusk of Rigby and Kaylie Anne (Colt) Harrell of Elko, Nevada. Three brothers: Bruce (Debbie) Karren of Rigby, Scott (Colleen) Karren of Farmington, Utah, and Doug (Dawn) Karren of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, along with 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Father LaVere Karren, Mother Bonnie (Hill) Karren, Brother Steven Karren and a son Gary Ray Weber. Funeral services will be held for the family, Monday, January 4th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Menan Stake Center, 698 N 3600 E, Menan, ID. The interment will follow services at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome@gmail.com Barbara 4/30/1952 - 12/26/2020Karren Weber
