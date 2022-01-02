Eva Jane Bailey Bingham Webster, a God fearing woman who loved her Jesus passed away on no better time than Christmas day 2021 to be reunited with Him. She was at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho surrounded by a few of her children and grandchildren when she slipped away. She was born June 23, 1932 in Saint Anthony, Idaho to David Dale Bailey and Mildred Browning Bailey. Jane has many happy childhood memories of being raised on a dry farm with her sisters Elizabeth, Dorothy and Ginger. It was located about 4 miles south of Drummond, Idaho (SE of Ashton). The family lived on the farm during the summers and moved to Saint Anthony in the winter so the children could attend school. Jane graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1950. She married Claire Bingham in 1950. Two sons were born to them, Michael Claire Bingham and David Paul Bingham. Jane and Claire were divorced in 1959. In 1967 Jane met a wonderful man named Bill Webster. They married and had 41 years of happiness together. Bill brought three children into their marriage: Bruce, Pam and Mitch. Jane and Bill now had a family of five children, which they continued to raise together. When Bill retired from farming, Jane and Bill spent their winters in Arizona, which they both enjoyed. Jane was a member of the Baptist Church. She was a living example of Christ like love and non-judgmental ways. She loved her God and her Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ! She knew that because Jesus bled and died on that cross at Calvary and was resurrected by God, she would be forever with Jesus in Heaven. She loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always interested in what her children and grandchildren were involved in, weekly pinochle games and lunch with her friends, bible study and thinking about anyone but herself. Jane is survived by hers and Bill's children; David (Janell) Bingham of Ammon, Pam (Steve) Zweifel of Idaho Falls, Mitch Webster of Gilbert, Arizona; her sister, Virginia (Mike) Fairless; 22 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a dear family friend, Jim Pendley. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her step son Bruce, her son Michael, 2 sisters and their spouses Elizabeth and Loy Howard and Dorothy and Al Little. Private family services will be held at Coltrin Mortuary. Inurnment will be in the Pine View Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Jane 6/23/1932 - 12/25/2021Webster
