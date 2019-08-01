Thomas Gary Webster, 84, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Tom was born April 18, 1935 in Rexburg, Idaho to Thomas Raymond "TR" Webster and Ruby Nielson Webster. Tom was raised in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. He worked with his father on the dry farm, raising wheat and barley. Tom loved being a farmer, and was very grateful for his heritage, particularly his ancestors' pioneering efforts in farming on the Rexburg Bench. In his youth, snow skiing and water skiing were two of Tom's favorite activities. While skiing at Bear Gulch, he met Karen Sue Abegglen. He married his best friend, Karen, on June 18, 1954, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Tom attended ISU, graduating in Electrical Engineering. Following his schooling, he worked in Salt Lake City for a time, but his heart was in farming so he returned to the farm in Rexburg and never looked back. Recognizing the farm's potential, Tom drilled a well in 1964. With this new source of irrigation, he was able to raise potatoes and significantly increase the yields of barley. In all the years he farmed, he never lost his appreciation for the deep wells, the irrigation circles, and the beautiful crops. Tom and Karen participated in "Project Temple" classes, and on April 19, 1967, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Tom was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many callings in the church, some of his favorite being Primary teacher, counselor in a Bishopric, and Bishop of a Ricks College singles ward. Tom and Karen served a mission together in the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission from 2003-2004. He and Karen spent many winters in Arizona City, Arizona, where they enjoyed the warm weather and the home they built together. For 65 years, their lives were enriched by their family, friends, work, travel, and a deep love for each other. Tom suffered a life-changing stroke in January 2017. He has lived at the Homestead Living Center in Rexburg since then. He appreciated the care given to him by the staff; their kindness touched his heart. He and his family will also be forever grateful for the devotion shown him by his sweetheart, Karen. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children, Rob (Janet), Shane (Linda), Cinda Anderson, and Heidi Johnson (Richard), and his sisters, Jeanie (Blair) Fisher, and Carol (Garth) Jewkes. He has 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, TR and Ruby Webster, his parents-in-law, Glen and Anita Abegglen, his grandson, Steven Glen Webster, and his great-grandson, Harvey Ray Hartley. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Rexburg East Stake Center (387 South 4th East) at 11:00 AM, with Bishop Pat Bennett presiding. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, from 5:30-7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home and on Monday, August 5, from 10:00-10:45 AM at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Tom 4/18/1935 - 7/25/2019Webster