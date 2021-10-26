Marjean Weekes passed away October 22, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family by her family. Marjean was born March 7, 1931 in Shelley ID, to Lee and Leila Mecham. She was the oldest of five children. Growing up in the Shelley/Firth area she spent most summers in the surrounding hills with family fishing. At other times she played kick the can and run sheep run with the neighborhood kids, often making mulligan stew over a campfire with whatever they could scrounge up. In 1948, Marjean was set up on a blind date with the man she would eventually marry. After graduating from Firth High School in 1949, she went to Santa Cruz, CA to telegraphy school for Western Union. After moving back to Idaho, she became engaged to Myrl Weekes in 1950. Being faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 1, 1950. Myrl and Marjean made their home in the Archer area, raising 8 children. They added 30 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren as well as taking in a foster son through the LDS Lamanite Placement program. Marjean enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and golfing. Marjean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Myrl, her parents Lee and Leila Mecham, a daughter, Lorna Kathleen Weekes, a granddaughter Shannon Marie Warner, and a grandson Zackary James. She is survived by her daughters Judi Hall of Idaho Falls ID, Peggy Hamilton (Gary) of Richfield, ID, Karen Warner (Van) of Rigby, ID, Cheryl Weekes of Idaho Falls, ID, and Colleen Simpson (Rowdy) of Ririe, ID, her sons Sherman (Nilene) of Rexburg, ID, and Robert (Celia) of Idaho Falls, ID, 28 grand children, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Carol Marsden (Ron) of Boise, ID, Sharon Evans (Doug) of Portland, OR, and Cherie Winterbottom (Mike) of Firth, ID, and her brother Paul Mecham (Shirley) of Firth, ID, a foster son Virgil Martinez (Carol) and their 4 children and 2 grandchildren. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 28 at the Sunnydell Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27 at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Thursday, October 28 at the Sunnydell Chapel, prior to funeral services. Condolences may be submitted online at, www.flammfh.com. Marjean 3/7/1931 - 10/22/2021Weekes