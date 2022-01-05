Melvin John Weeks passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 1, 2022 at his home in Irwin, Idaho. Melvin was born July 10, 1930, in Ririe, Idaho to Charlotte Opal Marshall Weeks and Jess Weeks. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, uncle, brother, son and friend. Everyone that knew him, loved him, he was easy to love. He was the fourth child, one of a set of twins, of seven children. He was the last surviving sibling in his family, preceded in death by his parents. Melvin loved the Palisades area, he took care of cows, calves, sheep, lambs, chickens, pigs and farmed the area. On May 16, 1949, he married the girl of his dreams, Joan Neuenschwander, a pretty dark-haired girl from Thayne, Wyoming. The first 2 weeks of their marriage they lived in a tent in the mountains near Alpine, Wyoming tending and watching sheep. The following year they welcomed their first child, a little girl. 2 years later, they welcomed their second little girl. 7 Years later a cute little blond girl was added to the family. Two years after that, a healthy little boy made it an even family of 6. Melvin didn't feel quite so outnumbered by females. He was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He filled many callings. One calling was very demanding and time consuming, the Bishop of the Palisade Ward. Other callings were the dance directors, working with the young men and young women. Participating in the sports program, he could pitch a pretty mean soft ball. His life in Irwin was busy and he never left his farm. He worked with his dad and 3 brothers for many years plus running his own farm, taking care of all the obligations there plus the responsibilities of a wife and 4 children. Melvin was a hard worker and taught his kids how to work hard, but when work was done, there was time for play. The family enjoyed riding horses, picnics with fried chicken, sledding in the snow and snowmobiling. With his fun feisty wife always by his side, there was never a dull moment! Melvin has been such an inspiration of integrity, dedication, obedience and service to others. Melvin has left a wonderful legacy of love. His loving wife Joan Weeks, four kids, Vickie (Dean) Turnblom, Kathy (Dana) Youngstrom, Melony (Casey) Jones, and Steven (Suni) Weeks. Fifteen grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 4 great-great grandkids. He taught as he lived, by example. We will truly miss him, his wonderful friendly smile and his fun sense of humor. Well done, thou good and faithful servant, welcome home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Palisade Ward Chapel (3109 Swan Valley Highway, Swan Valley, ID 83449). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com To view the funeral for Melvin Weeks follow this link http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/ririeidahostake Melvin 7/10/1930 - 1/1/2022John Weeks
