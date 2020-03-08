Robert Clarence Wehe Jr., 52 of Rexburg passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. Robert was born August 4, 1967 in Sacramento, California to Robert Clarence Wehe and Patricia Ann Knight Wehe. He attended Rio Linda High School. On June 4, 2011 he married Krista Rae Pruitt in Tetonia, Idaho. Robert is a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He worked for various trucking companies in California and Idaho; and most recently, Purple Sage Trucking as a refer operator. He enjoyed hunting and camping, and spending time with his kids and his dog. He was known by his C.B. handle "The Hot Rod" or "The F Bomb Dropping Teddy Bear". He is survived by his wife, Krista Wehe of Rexburg; daughter, Dorothy Dallas Stalker Wehe of Sacramento, California; son, Steven Floyd (Anganette) Wehe of Idaho Falls; godson, Lakota Harris of St. Anthony; father, Robert Clarence Wehe of Ucon; brothers, Michael James (Tracy) Wehe of Ucon, Brian Wayne (Lisa) Wehe of Citrus Heights, California; stepbrothers, Daniel Paul Willis of Parker, David Paul (Jolene) Willis of Rigby and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Wehe. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home, The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Felt Cemetery in Felt, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert 8/4/1967 - 3/4/2020Clarence Wehe Jr.
+1