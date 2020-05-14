Marc John Weinpel passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 in Idaho Falls, ID after a valiant battle with cancer. Marc was born April 14, 1949, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Joseph Anthony Weinpel and Eleanor Gertrude Weinpel. He had one older brother, Clifford and one younger sister, Joanne. He attended Saint Brendan Catholic School in Clifton, New Jersey from Kindergarten through 8th grade. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, New Jersey for 9th grade and finished high school at DePaul Diocesan High School in Wayne, NJ where he excelled academically and athletically. He was a stand-out point guard for the basketball team and he served as the student body president during his senior year. Following High School, he left the great state of New Jersey and headed for the open air of Omaha, Nebraska where he attended Creighton University. As a Creighton Bluejay, he earned an undergraduate degree in political science as well as a Juris Doctorate degree which prepared him for a future as an impeccable mediator, negotiator, and litigator. Through Creighton's ROTC program, Marc earned a commission in the United States Army and served in the Adjutant General's Corps. He met Mary Elizabeth Hones in college and they married in June 1971. They had three children, Joseph Bryant, Scott Matthew, and Jonathan Michael. Marc practiced law in Idaho Falls for over 40 years and received numerous accolades to include the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys 10 Best Attorneys Award in 2017 and the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys Top 10 Attorney Award in 2019. He was additionally recognized as the "World's Greatest Dad" on numerous coffee mugs and t-shirts throughout his children's formative years. He was an active member of the Idaho Falls Roman Catholic community and in his free time, he enjoyed reading, traveling and dining out with his close friend Anita, and - most of all - playing golf with his family and friends. His golf buddies, the "Bailey Boys", were particularly close to Marc and he enjoyed losing golf bets to them on a regular basis. During his twilight years, he enjoyed writing Post Register editorial columns and providing social commentary on issues about which he was particularly passionate. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eleanor as well as his beautiful sister, Joanne. He is survived by his brother Cliff, his three sons, Joseph, Scott, and Jonathan, as well as his eight grandchildren Henry, Luke, Matthew, Margaret, Eleanor, Kevin, Dominic, and Daniel. A viewing service will be held Sunday, May 17th between 4:00-6:00 pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home on 825 E 17th St. A Private Family Funeral Mass will be on Monday, May 18th at 1:30 pm at Christ the King Church on 690 E 17th St. The Church has requested all in attendance wear a mask and follow all current safety guidelines. A Burial Service with Military Honors will be held immediately following the mass at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on 4600 S Yellowstone Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pope John Paul II Catholic parish (www.ifcatholics.net) or, because Marc worked his entire life to serve others, he would be honored if you donated to a charity that you thought would do the same! See www.buckmillerhann.com to leave condolences for the family. Marc 4/14/1949 - 5/7/2020John Weinpel
