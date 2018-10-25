Lamont Eugene Weist, 69, passed away at his home in Shelley, ID on October 21, 2018.
Mont was born of goodly parents, O.E. (Gene) and Erma Scheib Weist on December 5, 1948, in Findlay, OH. Mont loved life! His childhood was amazing. He attended schools in Findlay and graduated from Findlay High School in 1967. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball. He was an excellent pitcher when his body began to fight against him. Despite that, he pushed through and played baseball and basketball. His grandmother Helen, loved Western movies and took Mont to all of them. This began his love for the West. He loved scouting and especially loved having his dad as his Scout Master. It brought great joy to him to speak of those days at Camp Berry.
After graduation, Mont attended Snow College in Ephraim, UT, but longed to go to Utah State. He transferred to USU and made many friends. This is where he was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was baptized Nov. 14, 1970. There he met Kathy Leishman at Family Home Evening. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on February 15, 1973.
Mont earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Management, but felt there was something different in his future. He then earned a Bachelor of Elementary Education. He taught 3rd-6th grade in Shelley, was Community Education Director, Summer School Director, and Title One Director. He loved his job, students and co-workers. He received his Master's Degree in Education from USU and ED Specialist from ISU.
As an active member of the Church, he enjoyed scouting, as Scout Master, 11 year old leader, Bishopric Councilor, Ward Mission Leader, High Priest Group Leader, and many others. He especially loved being a home teacher.
Mont loved collecting trains, sports (Go Aggies and Ohio State!), Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, the Utah Jazz, camping and hunting. His greatest passion was his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, coach, teacher, friend and neighbor.
He was preceded in death by his dear mother, Erma Weist. He is survived by his father, Gene Weist, loving wife Kathy Leishman Weist, and 5 children, Amy Rocknak (Brian) of Osgood, ID, Jenny Horlacher (Duaine) of Queen Creek, AZ, Matt Weist (Misty) of Pleasanton, CA, Steven Weist of Shelley, ID, Katie Weist of Shelley, ID, and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Shelley Third Ward Chapel (513 S Park Ave.). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
