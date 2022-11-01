Kelly Maril Welch, 56, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away October 29, 2022, at his home. Kelly was born July 10, 1966, in American Falls, Idaho, to Michael John Welch and Faye Beck Welch. He grew up and attended schools in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School. He also attended the College of Eastern Idaho where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Network Engineering. On June 21, 1986, he married Martha Paulette Hensley in Aberdeen, Idaho. Kelly and Paulette made their home in Idaho Falls where Kelly worked as a Network Engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory. Kelly and Paulette were later divorced. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting, and camping. Kelly is survived by his daughters, Shaylyn (Matthew) Leslie, Makayla Welch, and Addison Welch, all of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Michael and Faye Welch of Aberdeen, ID; brothers, Michael Troy Welch of Pocatello, ID and Ellis Jay Welch of Aberdeen, ID; and one grandchild, Ayson Leslie. He was preceded in death by his son, Stockton Kelly Welch. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Idaho Fish & Game at ifwf.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kelly 7/10/1966 - 10/29/2022Maril Welch
