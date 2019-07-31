Thomas "Tom" William Welch, 83, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away July 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born February 10, 1936, in New Deal, Montana, to Orren William Welch and Marjorie Mae White Welch. He grew up and attended schools in Billings, Montana. For 20 years he proudly served in the United States Air Force, including during the Vietnam War. On September 7, 1957, he married Gay Rosella Marmon in Boise, Idaho. They were blessed with five children, Denise, Valmarie, Thomas Jr., Clinton, and Orren. While serving for the USAF, Tom and his growing family enjoyed living in six states, retiring at Mt. Home, AFB, Idaho. In 1976, he married Johanna Theresa Stephens in Mt. Home, Idaho. At that time, he became a step-father to her children, Cathy, Karen, Edward, David, Dan, Lori, Daryl, and Darren. The family instantly blended and continues to be a close, loving family. He enjoyed fishing, rafting, camping--anything outdoors. He loved bowling and was influential to advance the sport of bowling in Idaho. Tom was a member of the Idaho State Hall of Fame, Idaho Falls City Hall of Fame, and served on the Idaho ABC Board of Directors. He often boasted of once beating professional bowler, Dick Weber, and he achieved several Idaho State records. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Recently, Tom was noted as simply the most unselfish and best person and was known as everyone's dad. He will be sincerely missed. Tom is survived by his daughters, Denise (Brent) Maxwell, Meridian, ID; Valmarie (Dave) Price, Boise, ID; sons, Thomas (Kathy) Welch, Jr., Boise, ID; Clinton (Pamela) Welch, Star, ID; Orren (Brooke) Welch, Steamboat Springs, CO; step-daughters, Cathy (Ron) Fink, Red Field, SD; Karen (Rob, deceased) Bevan, Red Field, SD; Lori (Steve) Rierson, Twin Falls, ID; step-sons, Edward (Anja) Stephens, Germany; David (Lisa) Stephens, Layton, UT; Dan (Judy) Stephens, Bremerton, WA; Daryl Stephens, Gilbert, AZ; Darren (Angie) Stephens, Idaho Falls, ID; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family is thankful for longtime friend and companion, Anita Sterino. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johanna Welch; brother, Robert Larry Welch; and sister, Mary Catherine Lowe. A Gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A Military Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Committal Shelter of Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. We will love and miss you forever - may you rest in eternal peace. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Thomas 2/10/1936 - 7/29/2019William Welch