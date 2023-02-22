Virginia "Dorine" Welker, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 20, 2023, peacefully at her home. Dorine was born September 17, 1933, in Payette, Idaho, to Elmer A. Pemberton and Reva Arvesta Pemberton. She grew up and attended schools in McCall, Emmett and graduated from Riggins High School in Riggins, Idaho. After graduation, she further received her education at Sacred Heart Hospital and earned her LPN. On September 16, 1955, she married Jay LaVar Welker in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two daughters, Kelli Marie and Connie Ann. Dorine loved the outdoors and always had a beautiful rose garden. She also loved bowling, bird watching, fishing, camping, and boating. Later in life she enjoyed riding Razors and four-wheelers with her family. She also was a dedicated reader and read two books a week until her passing. Dorine was very talented and had a passion for crocheting and cross stitching blankets for her children and grandchildren which they all cherish. She adored times spent with her five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Dorine is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Ann (Scott R.) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lois Dawson of Boise, ID; sister, Lula Speas of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, James Gray of Hermaston, OR; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kelli Marie Webb; husband, Jay LaVar Welker; two brothers, Bob and Bill Pemberton; and two sisters, Tanis Walters and Barbara Hutchingson Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. The funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorine 9/17/1933 - 2/20/2023Welker
