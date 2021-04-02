Gary K. Welker, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at home. Gary was born February 15, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Rex Welker and Anita Herte Kotara Welker. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. After high school he enlisted in the US Army and served during Vietnam War. Gary was the construction manager for Tobin Cleaning and Restoration for 38 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary was an avid fisherman and loved camping. Gary is survived by his brother, John (Winnie) Welker of Ucon, ID; sister, Chris (Ray) Cammack of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Patty (Lonnie) Cox of Swan Valley, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per Gary's request, there will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 2/15/1951 - 3/30/2021K. Welker
