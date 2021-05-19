Surrounded by five loving daughters and his forever loving wife Michael Dallas Wellard passed away May14th in Salt Lake City, Utah at Huntsman's Cancer Hospital. Michael was born to Dallas Wellard and Donna Bowman Wellard May 26th, 1955 in Rexburg, Idaho as the fourth child born to this family. Michael grew up in Salem Idaho on the Teton River. He attended schools in the Rexburg/Sugar Salem area until his junior year in high school at which time he moved to Dubois, Idaho to help run his brother's Texaco gas station. Michael graduated from Clark County High School in 1973. He then attended technical college at Idaho State University. He was a journeyman HVAC specialist working both in industrial settings and domestic appliance repair. He retired from the State of Idaho as a HVAC Specialist in January of 2012 after 17 years of employment. Michael married his loving and devoted wife Teresa Ann Gauchay in the fall of 1973. They were to celebrate 48 years of marriage this October. They enjoyed the outdoors together farming, camping, horseback riding, snowmobiling, fishing, traveling, and Alaskan and Mexico cruising. Michael enjoyed vintage snowmobile racing and always had a vintage sled for the grandkids to race with him. He was a fun loving Grandpa and the kids never knew what may come out of Grandpa's mouth. He spent many an hour supporting the kids and grandkids in their sporting events, even cheerleading competitions. In 2001 Michael built from the ground up, cutting every log, a quaint log cabin that the family enjoys on their property in Bone, ID. Many happy memories have been made at the "cabin". Mike was a fixer of anything that needed it and could always come up with a solution to any problem. He enjoyed a good time, a really good time, with family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by twin daughters, his parents, a brother Jerry Wellard, and sisters Karen Brady and Linda Merrill. Michael is survived by his wife Teresa, daughters Nekol (Perry) Poorman of Menan, ID Jennifer (Nathan) Jolley, Michelle Wellard, Kristilynn (Doug) Hampton, Angela (Troy) Nelson all of the Shelley /Firth area, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a brother Brad Wellard of Idaho Falls, ID and sister Becky Racher of Puyallup, WA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Goshen Ward Chapel, 792 N 1090 E, Shelley. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, Shelley and Saturday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. at the church. Friends are invited to the graveside dedication at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the Dubois Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Michael 5/26/1955 - 5/14/2021Dallas Wellard