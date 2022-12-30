David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree. He married Malina Nelson December 17, 1982 in Idaho Falls, they had a son, Kelly, and they later divorced. He went on to have another child with Bobbie Glunz, a daughter, Lela. He worked for Cannon Dairy Farms and was a self-employed welder. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, raising his dogs, farm life, having people over for BBQ's and going to the local Chucker's baseball games. He is survived by a son Kelly Wade (Lindsay) Wells of Idaho Falls, his daughter Lela Dawn Glunz of Idaho Falls, sisters: Sally (Loren) Lounsbury of Roberts, Susan (Wayne) Allen of Idaho Falls, Ruth (Delance) Blackburn of Trenton, Missouri, brothers: Charles (Marie) Wells of Roberts, Stephen E (Jane) Wells of Washington DC, Phillip (Bonnie) Wells of Shelley and his grandchildren: Jayden, Hailee, Izabella, Maddox, Calliope. He was preceded in death by his parents Marden and Dorothy Wells, brothers, James Wells, Wayne Wells and John Wells, nephews, Wyatt Wells and Patrick Wells. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 31, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 663 North 2858 East, Roberts, Idaho 83444. The family will visit with friends Friday Evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. both at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. David 10/25/1960 - 12/26/2022Berrett Wells
