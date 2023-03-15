Jon Dale Wells, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 13, 2023, at his home. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. Dale was born October 7, 1942, in Nampa, Idaho, to Richard Philip Wells and Glennis Johnson Wells. He graduated from Kuna High School. He also attended Ricks College and the University of Idaho in general studies and received his Bachelors Degree. On June 23, 2001, he married Judy Lyn Wells in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Dale and Judy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dale worked in Nuclear Waste Management. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a young man, he served as a missionary in the New Zealand, Auckland Mission. Later callings included High Council, Bishopric, Stake Young Mens Presidency, and temple worker. He enjoyed fishing, travel, spending time with family and friends. Dale is survived by his wife, Judy Lyn Wells of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jana (Frank) Mann of St. Helens, OR; son, David (Mikell) Wells of Pullman, WA; son, Richard Wells of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Arnette (Ross) Wells Johnson of Kuna, ID; step-daughter, Kirsten (Korby) Wright of Boise, ID; step-son, Kent (Lisa) Patterson of Ammon, ID; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sannette Wells; and his parents, Richard and Glennis Wells. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Idaho Falls 21st Ward, 1155 East First Street, with Bishop Bradley Scholes officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jon 10/7/1942 - 3/13/2023Dale Wells
