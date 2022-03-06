Laura Wells, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 26, 2022. Laura was born November 10, 1937, in Yakima, Washington, to William Bassford and Isabell McKendry Bassford. She was raised, went to school, and got married to Curtis Collins in Selah, Washington, and together they had 4 children. They all moved to Idaho Falls, in 1963, and in 1969, her first husband passed away leaving Laura a young widow with four very active children. She soon met and fell in love with Ross Wells. They married in 1970, and together parented Laura's four children and Ross's three children from his previous marriage. Laura worked at and retired from BMCI West, afterwards she babysat several children and became "Grandma" to them all. Laura loved working in her yard, camping, and being outdoors. She loved animals and always had a houseful of them (birds, dogs, cats, etc.) Laura was active in the Idaho Falls Senior Center and served on the board for many years. Laura was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Ross Wells of over 51 years; as well as her sons, Bill Collins of Oregon, Mike Collins of Arizona, Bruce Collins of Idaho; daughter, Pam Montgomery of California; and Ross's daughters, Kim Benz, Dixie Roma, and Gina Kightly, all live in California. She left behind ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Laura requested no services before her passing. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Hospice, American Cancer Society, or a local Cancer Institute in Laura's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Laura 11/10/1937 - 2/26/2022Wells