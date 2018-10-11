Sharon Wells
Sharon Ann Wells, 81, of Woodville, passed away Oct. 8, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Orson Hubbard and Iona Pearl Martindale Lee.
Sharon married Gary Jan Wells on July 13, 1956, in Woodville, Idaho.
She worked in various fields: a dental office, fruit warehouse, bank and eye doctor. She worked at Ernst for about eight years and Scotty’s Tru Value for three years before retiring at age 62.
She had many hobbies, including crocheting, knitting, sewing, reading and camping. She loved her flower gardens. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family was her most prized possessions.
Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Scout leader, librarian and Primary teacher. She also was a 4-H leader in Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Jan Wells of Woodville; son, Gary “Scott” (Bonnie) Wells of Othello, Washington; daughters Cindy Burgess of Idaho Falls, Diane (Kenny) Williams of Blackfoot and Cassie Wells of Woodville; 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Clack and Shirley Blackledge; brother, Orson Lee; and daughter Stacey Morgan.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Woodville 2nd Ward Chapel, 1555 North 700 East in Shelley. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
