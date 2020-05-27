Vera Wells "Brownie" Wells Vera Francis Frasure Wells (Brownie) was born February 8, 1937 to Elijah L. and Martha Slone Frasure in the family home in Fort Hall, Idaho. Brownie passed away on May 23, 2020. She grew up in Tyhee and attended Tyhee Elementary and Pocatello Junior High School. Brownie married Franklin Dee Wells November 1, 1955 in Ely, Nevada. To this union, four children were born: Franklin Dee Jr., William Ernest, LeAnn and Kevin Ray Wells. Brownie worked at Idaho Supreme and was a well-known cook at Stan's, Elks and Martha's restaurants. Martha's was owned by her brother and sister and sold to her niece, Pam and was named after their mother Martha. Brownie came from a large family and was extremely close to her siblings. Family meant a great deal to her and she ensured that everyone was included in her life. It did not matter if it was one of her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren, they were always welcome in dad and moms house and treated equally. She loved to go camping and fishing with her family at Little Lost, Mackay and Weston. She enjoyed watching her grandkids and great grandkids at every opportunity. She cherished those memories and talked a lot about those grandkids until her death. Brownie is survived by her children, Frank (Jen) Wells of Pocatello, Bill (Lisa) Wells, LeAnn (Bill) Verlanic and Kevin (Shawna) Wells, all of Blackfoot; her sister Nancy Pendlebury; 15 grandkids and 32 great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Dee Wells; her parents Elijah and Martha; her siblings Mae Stoddard, Opal Cook, June, Charlene, Bill Frasure, Nadine Dyer, Pat Davis, Everett, Margaret and Tom Frasure. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.