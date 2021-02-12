Lori Ann Weltz, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 10, 2021, at her home with her family around her. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lori was born July 10, 1959, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ronald Tim Weltz and Barbara Ann Lang Weltz. She grew up and attended schools in Texas. She attended Idaho State University and earned the Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC) certificate. She chose to settle in Idaho, after traveling the country playing music. On November 8, 2014, she married Michelle LeJuné Perrenoud in Twin Falls, Idaho. Lori and Michelle made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lori worked as a counselor for IDOC. She was a Christian. Music fed her soul and this is how she gave back to the community. She was especially happy to play for Pride & Recovery Fest, along with many other benefits. She was also an animal lover and owned several incuding Benson, Iddy, and Lincoln. Lori is survived by her loving wife, Michelle Perrenoud of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Paule Patterson of Missoula, MT, Michael Paterson of OR, Arynn (Lauren) Hawkins of OR, Adam (Megan Boyer) Schweitzer of OR; sister, Kim (Larry) Terry of LA; brother, Brian Weltz of LA; sister, Penny Cranford of LA; fathers-in-law, R. Kent Perrenoud, and Richard Oram; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Tim Weltz, mother, Barbara Ann Roberts, sister, Tanzy Hester, and brother, Alex Antone Weltz. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, Lori's home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Behavioral Health Crisis Center, 1650 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lori 7/10/1959 - 2/10/2021Weltz
