Richard "Dick" Douglas Westover, 79, of Humble, Texas, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away May 5, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. To read the full obituary please visit www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard "Dick" 7/1/1941 - 5/5/2021Westover
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after reported knife threat at gas station
-
Wheeler, Jaiden
-
Opinion: Politeness goes a long way
-
Idaho Falls man arrested for reported gun threat
-
Protected by the Law: Former IFPD Lieutenant was investigated in 2018 for abusing authority
-
Mangum, Jane
-
McDonald's part of changing face for fast food
-
SPORTS STARS: Area athletes, coaches, teams honored at ceremony
-
CEI holding virtual graduation Thursday night
-
'One of the greatest public citizens of our time': Idaho Falls lawyer Tim Hopkins dies at 85