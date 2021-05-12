Richard "Dick" Westover

Richard "Dick" Douglas Westover, 79, of Humble, Texas, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away May 5, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. To read the full obituary please visit www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard "Dick" 7/1/1941 - 5/5/2021Westover

