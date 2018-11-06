Norma Jane Brindley Westwood was born February 02, 1917 in Greenwich, Utah to James and Melissa Brindley. She was the fifth child preceded by three sisters and one brother. She was raised on a farm and taught to work by her parents. She attended Richfield High School. After graduation she attended Snow College. She met her future husband Ray Westwood while hauling ducks to Circleville, Utah with her Father. After dating a short time, they were married in the Manti Temple on February 14, 1939. They lived in Circleville, Utah until 1951 when they moved to Mud Lake, Idaho where they purchased a dairy farm. They had six children - four of them were born in Circleville, Utah and two born in Idaho. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a big part of her life. She taught primary and spiritual living in Relief Society. She served as a Cub Scout leader, President of the Young Women, 2nd counselor, and then 1st counselor, in the Relief Society presidency, and then president of the Relief Society, and served in the family history and extraction program. They sold the farm in August of 1968 and moved to Rexburg where they bought an apartment complex for girls. She worked at the Golden Living Center for 12 years. They were called on a mission to Dearborn, Michigan for 18 months. She attended the temple weekly which was something she dearly loved. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and received several recognitions for her great service. She was the oldest member of the Madison County DUP nearing 102 years old. She moved from her home to the Homestead Assisted Living Center in October of 2017 at the age of 100. She turned 101 on February 02, 1018. She enjoyed her time and made many friends during her stay. She returned to her heavenly father and family members on November 04, 2018. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Westwood, daughter Maxine Westwood, Sons Lyn Westwood and Jim Westwood. Three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Melvin (Judy), Milt (Terri) and Paul (Kathy), 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was a great example in our lives and we love her very much. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November7th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rexburg 6th ward chapel, 387 South 4th East, Rexburg. The family will visit with friends Tuesday, November 6th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 West Main Street, Rigby and on Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m at the church. Burial will be at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Norma 2/2/1917 - 11/4/2018Westwood