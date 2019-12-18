Maureen Wetzel, 88, passed away in Rexburg, Idaho on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home with her loving family close by. She was born March 24, 1931 in Thornton, Idaho, the daughter of Edlef Clark Edlefsen and Mildred Amanda Bybee. She graduated from Madison High School. Maureen married Jim Wetzel on June 20, 1952 in her parents' home. In 1959 their marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho, later moving to Rexburg, Idaho. She lived a life of service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Maureen is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Gary) Grover and son, David J. (Paulette) Wetzel. A brother, Lee (Joyce) Edlefsen of St. Anthony, ID. Her grandchildren; Scott (Rose) Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Blake Wetzel of Ammon, Ryan Wetzel of Ammon, Jennifer Wetzel of Idaho Falls, Kamron (Katie) Wetzel, Trevor Wetzel, of Murray, UT, Rissa (John) Harper of Idaho Falls, Casey (Nathan) Fielding of Boise, Carson Wetzel of Rexburg, Jeremy Grover of Idaho Falls, Michael (Amanda) Grover of Idaho Falls, Christy (Chad) Russell of Idaho Falls, Jessica (Trevor) Harker of Idaho Falls and Karen Grover of Rexburg, daughter-in-law MarJan Wetzel Beattie, and Twenty-three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Steven L. Wetzel, her parents, and brother Bruce Edlefsen. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Rexburg South Stake Center (5200 S 2041 W, Rexburg, ID). The family will meet with friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM and again Thursday prior to services from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, both at the Rexburg South Stake Center. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be share with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Maureen 3/24/1931 - 12/14/2019Wetzel