Francis Eugene (Gene) Wheeler, our kind, selfless, loving, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, after his long-time battle with heart failure surrounded by family and words of compassion from all that loved him. He was born October 13, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho as the oldest son to William Francis and Luetta Rice Wheeler. While in his youth, he worked hard on the farm milking cows and harvesting crops. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then served an LDS mission in Los Angeles California, which at the time covered all of Southern California and some areas of Arizona. Soon after returning from his mission, he met the love of his life Janeel Mellies and married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Gene studied Business, Accounting and Finance at Brigham Young University getting his degree in Business Management. He accepted a job at Amcor where he worked and retired for over 30 years. They raised 5 children while living in Shelley, Idaho over 52 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his life was filled with years of church service in Bishoprics, serving a mission in the Baltimore, MD area with his wife, as well as serving in the Idaho Falls temple and at BYU Idaho. He supported his family and was so proud of his grandchildren who kept him busy traveling to all types of sporting events and activities they were involved in. He stayed active participating in all kinds of sports including, golfing, fishing, snowmobiling, and especially loved playing cards and getting together for family reunions! He was a kind, fun loving man, who made no judgment against others. He led by example teaching how to work, play, love and serve. This was evident while caring for his wife in her final years before her passing. Gene was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, along with his brother Roy and wife Janeel. He is survived by his one sister, Donna Clark and two brothers, Melvin Wheeler and Marvin Wheeler. He is also survived by his five children, Tawn (Doreen) Wheeler, Lauri (Sone) Aloi, Michelle (John) Grover, Trent (Angie) Wheeler and Trenna (Jason) Farr, 28 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Woodville 2nd Ward Chapel, 1555 North 700 East in Shelley. The family will receive family and friends Thursday, March 16th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak St., in Shelley, and Friday from 9:30 am to 10:40 am at the church. Burial will be in Shelley Hillcrest cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Gene 10/13/1940 - 3/2/2023Wheeler
