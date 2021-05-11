Jaiden Scott Wheeler, age 5, passed away at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jaiden was born July 24, 2015 in Idaho Falls, a son to Desi and Scott Wheeler. He was born with Cystic Fibrosis and was always positive and lived life to the fullest. He died of results from an A.T.V. accident, doing what he loved. He attended Sunrise Elementary in Shelley. He enjoyed riding horses and was kind to animals. He loved being outdoors fishing and playing with siblings. He is survived by his parents Desi and Scott Wheeler of Idaho Falls, a sister Alisha Marie Wheeler and a brother Cole David Wheeler both of Idaho Falls. Grandparents Dave and Toni Wheeler of Ririe and Merle and Terri Morgan of Idaho Falls. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Sage Lakes Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (3370 N. 500 W. Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402) with the family visiting with friends at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow services at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family expresses appreciation to all who offered prayers, thoughts and help in any way. Jaiden 7/24/2015 - 5/7/2021Scott Wheeler
