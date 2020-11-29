Ina LaRae Brown Wheeler passed away November 23, 2020, at her home in Lindon, Utah, at the age of 84. LaRae was born on December 14, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lynn and Phyllis Smout Brown. LaRae attended elementary school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School in 1953. On May 28, 1953, she married her sweetheart, John Richard "Dick" Wheeler. They resided in Ririe, Rigby, Iona, and Idaho Falls. They have resided in Lindon, Utah for the past eight years. LaRae had a love for family gatherings, family history, crafts, sewing, learning, reading, and teaching others, traveling and learning about other countries and cultures. She enjoyed being with her family and participated in activities like helping to build a cabin and keeping it going for the enjoyment of the family and others, flying, skiing, camping and so many other things. LaRae and Dick loved musicals and dance programs, especially when grandchildren were involved for them to watch. They enjoyed BYU football and basketball. They also loved to travel and visited many countries in the world. She was a great partner and support to Dick as he started the Wheeler Electric business. She took an accounting class to learn what she needed and helped in his office for many years. LaRae was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. These values were taught to her children and remain a part of their lives today. She served in numerous callings in the Young Women, Primary, and Relief Society organizations. Her children recall her love for the Cultural Refinement Leader calling in the Relief Society. Our family tried many different foods from around the world and learned the customs from a variety of countries because of this calling. LaRae and Dick had the privilege of serving in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission from 1992-1994. They loved serving the Hawaiian people. LaRae was so humble; she was level-headed, easy going, and kind. She never said unkind things about others or to others. She was a great friend and a very good listener. You could feel her love and her non-judging attitude towards you. LaRae spent her life serving others. Her immediate family as well as her extended family were regarded as her most prized possessions. She spent hours with her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours sewing dresses, formals, and wedding dresses for her girls and hand-sewing quilts for her granddaughters. LaRae and Dick are the parents of six children, 30 grandchildren, and 81 great-grandchildren. LaRae is survived by her children, Douglas (Sue) Wheeler, Diane (Bing) Roberts, Peggy (Mike) Parker, Jeff (Debbie) Wheeler, Janice (Mark) Crosby, Lois (Ken) Spinder; sisters, Ilene Broadhead and Sandra Brown; and brother, Neil Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; brothers, Arlo and Larry Brown; and great-grandson, Han Wheeler. As a family, we offer our heartfelt thanks to our sister, Lois Spinder, her husband, Ken, and their family for lovingly caring for our mother these many years. Also to the many devoted caregivers for their loving and gentle care of our mother. Because of the Covid-19 Virus, a private family funeral service will be held with the option of Live Streaming for the public on the Wood Funeral Home website, www.woodfuneralhome.com. It will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Jeff Wheeler officiating. Interment will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. the same day. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRae 12/14/1935 - 11/23/2020Wheeler
