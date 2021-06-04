Roy Wheeler Jay Wheeler Roy Jay Wheeler, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home in Blackfoot. Jay was born to Roy Calvin and Annie Ulilla Grimmett Wheeler on June 14, 1937 at the Colonial Inn in Blackfoot, Idaho. Jay grew up in the Blackfoot area and attended schools in Moreland. He graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 1955. After graduating, he enlisted in the National Guard where he was stationed Fort Ord in California and served until 1960. On November 18, 1960, Jay and Margo Black were married in the Idaho Falls temple. He started working as a cowboy, breaking horses. He them became a brick layer, which he did until 1969. He built many homes and fireplaces from Island Park to Pocatello over the years. He then became an insurance specialist until his retirement. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jay spent many years of service in the Young Mens. He served in the Boy Scouts of America and took part in the National Jamboree. He enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping, building and woodworking. He also enjoyed restoring cars, landscaping and story-telling, but spending time with his grandkids was Jay's greatest joy. Jay is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Margo Wheeler; his children Lisa (Shawn) Webster of Rexburg, Wendi (Kent) Loosle of Highland Utah, Lori (Emilio) Chavez, Brody (Machelle) Wheeler and Jeff Wheeler, all of Blackfoot; sisters Irene Peterson of Blackfoot and Joy Wheeler of Wapello; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ulilla Wheeler; siblings Nola Van Orden and Bert Wheeler; and one great granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Family and friends will gather for a viewing one hour prior to the services from 10:00-10:45 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to Jay's family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.