How do you begin to describe a man who truly loved life and lived it well? Barry White was one of those rare people who did just that. He was tall, funny, and handsome with enough charisma to fill a room. He was an excellent carpenter with examples of his talent all over Idaho. When he wasn't working he loved to fish, ski, golf and gamble. Barry was a kind-hearted, caring man who stepped in and stepped up when needed, a true friend to all, animals, strangers, and those he loved. Barry was the youngest of three born to Jack and Beverly White in Pocatello and raised in Idaho Falls. Was there anyone he didn't know in Idaho Falls? He's survived by his older brother Tim White, 3 children Toby, Shilo, and Corby White and his wives Tudi, Cisco, Bonnie, and Barbara. He had nine lives it seemed, surviving motorcycle accidents, skiing wipe outs, car crashes, pneumonia but in the end, it was one of the most aggressive and crippling virus' effecting the world right now that got him. Barry will be forever missed. He was truly one of a kind. A summer celebration of his life is in the planning for July 2021. Barry 7/22/1949 - 12/4/2020E. White
