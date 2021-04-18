Delma Irene Seeley White, 87, of Ashton, died April 16, 2021, in Malad, Idaho of natural causes. She was born May 22, 1933, in Ashton, to Mildred Irene Garver and Hyrum Wightman Seeley. She was raised in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School as Salutatorian. She then moved to Twin Falls to further her education. After completing her education, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah for employment. She married the love of her life, Clyde White, on September 4, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. They moved to Fresno, California where she worked for various companies as a secretary. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Delma and Clyde were avid fishermen, hunters, and snowmobilers. They enjoyed camping and the outdoors. The raised English Springer Spaniels and Quarterhorses. She is survived by her children, Clyde Garry (Geneal) White and Patricia Cunningham; eight grandchildren, Travis (Erin) White, Shane White, Dean Hunt, Donny (Leah) Hunt, Justin (Mckenzie) Hobson, Teri Lin (Nick) Gonzales, Cade (Alley) Cunningham, and Brandi (Eric) Ziegler; 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin "Dick" (Jan) Seeley, Ernest (Dixene) Seeley; a sister, Mildred Grieve; and a sister-in-law, Judy Seeley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde White; parents, Hyrum and Mildred Seeley; and brother, Arnold Seeley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Delma 5/22/1933 - 4/16/2021White