Jacoba van Beek White, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021, at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. Jacoba was born May 18, 1929, in Velsen, Holland, to Cornelius de Gelder and Elisabeth Koek de Gelder. On July 19, 1951, she married Willem Christiaan van Beek in Beverwijk, Holland. They immigrated to the United States in 1955, with nearly nothing, and built their lives together in Iona, Idaho. Although Jacoba was proud to become a citizen of the United States, she always held on to her Dutch heritage with numerous pieces of classic blue and white delft décor along with windmills and wooden shoes. For many years, and with great joy, Jacoba worked in the cafeteria for Falls Valley Elementary and retired. Willem passed away January 18, 1990. Jacoba married Tomas White on December 18, 1999, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jacoba and Tom enjoyed getting out with little day trips and spending time together. Jacoba was a member of the New Apostolic Church, and regularly sang in the choir. Among one of her many favorite hymns was God Will Take Care of You, and not only would one hear her hum the melody often, she lived these lyrics in all parts of her life. She loved to travel and shop. She had many talents and interests. She particularly enjoyed oil painting and knitting. In her final years, she made her home at Lincoln Court, where she made many friends, and loved the company of those around her. Jacoba was a loving mother and grandmother. Apart from last year, she never missed even the smallest family event, and loved spending time with friends and family. Jacoba is survived by her loving daughter, Loesje (Steven) Lindberg of Idaho Falls, ID; 2 grandchildren, Benjamin (Misty) Lindberg and Daniel (Cassandra) Lindberg; 5 great grandchildren, Haley, Alex, Kaiden, Allora and Dylan and just last year, 1 great great grandchild Aurora. Thank you to the nurses at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center for the care they gave to mom. A special thank you to the staff at Lincoln Court Retirement Community, for all the care and compassion they gave mom especially during these last few months. We know she felt loved and cared for there. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and six siblings. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jacoba 5/18/1929 - 8/29/2021van Beek White
