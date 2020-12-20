Michael Aaron White, 44, of Ammon, passed away December 17, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Michael was born September 1, 1976, in Danville, Illinois, to Howard Ross White and Sherri Lynn Nester Thornton. He grew up and attended schools in Danville and graduated from Danville High School. He also attended the University of Illinois and Sage Tech School. On December 6, 2002, he married Callie Jean Lienemann in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were blessed with three children, Michael, Jaxen, and Monna. Michael and Callie made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Michael worked as a General Manager for Five Guys. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, guns, sword fighting, RC cars, and video games. He received numerous awards for his excellent service at Five Guys and Domino's Pizza. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Callie White of Ammon, ID; children, Michael Howard White, Jaxen Isaiiah White, and Monna Renae White; mother, Sherri Lynn Nester of Middleton, ID; brother, Benjamin Andrew White of Burley, ID; and sister, Sarah Elizabeth (Filipe) Romero of Clearfield, UT. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Ross White; mother-in-law, Monna Jean Lienemann; and niece, Whitney Marie White. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michael 9/1/1976 - 12/17/2020Aaron White
