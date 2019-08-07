Sharon Annette (Baird) White, 78, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, whom she called the kindest man she ever met, Delmar Leone White of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter Brenda (Michael) Klingler of Iona, Idaho; daughter Trudy White (Ronda) of Basalt, Idaho; son Bradley (Chana) White of Moxee, Washington; daughter Melissa Neal of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter Liz (Aaron) Cleavinger of Franklin, Tennessee; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and two brothers Robert (Wanda) of Fayetteville, Georgia and Dean (Jelene) of Nampa, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Karen Delight Baird, and grandson Mason Aaron Cleavinger. Sharon was born on November 16, 1940, to Robert Dean Baird and Annie Shelley Baird, and raised in the farming community of Melba, Idaho, where she graduated as valedictorian of Melba High School in May 1958. She attended business school until our dad proposed behind the backstop while she was playing a softball game! They were married on July 11, 1959, in Melba, Idaho, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 16, 1960. They made their first home in Nampa, Idaho, later moved to Nevada, Wyoming, and finally settled and reared their five children in Yakima, Washington, for 39 years. She worked for 33 years at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital as a Pre-Billing Supervisor. After her retirement, our parents moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be near family. Sharon was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many callings such as Stake Relief Society, ward Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and primary teacher several times. She acted on her deep desire to serve and love those who often went unseen, including the widowed and single sisters of their ward. She enjoyed organizing, planning programs, yard sales, canning, making Christmas candy with Dad, collecting spoons from their travels, tying quilts, watching baseball, reading and writing poetry, and church history. Mom was very open about how blessed they were to adopt Brenda, Trudy, and Brad, and she instilled in all of us a love for others, while making it clear that we are all one eternal family. Funeral Services will be held at the Iona 6th Ward building located at 1040 N. Crimson Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 9, 2019, at 11am with Bishop Michael Sorenson presiding. Viewing will be prior to the funeral services at 10am on August 9, 2019. Interment will be at the Melba Cemetery in Melba, Idaho, on August 10, 2019, at 11am. Sharon 11/16/1940 - 8/4/2019Annette White