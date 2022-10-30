Vicki Dree White, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Vicki was born February 11, 1941, in Saco, Montana, to Reese C Johnson and Itha Hansen Johnson. She had one brother, Scot Johnson, and one sister, Judy Warrel. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958. On September 26, 1959, she married Gale C White in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in the Episcopal Church. Vicki and Gale made their home in Idaho Falls for 2 years before moving to Sacramento, California, where they resided for 5 years. They then made their home in Anchorage, Alaska, for the next 15 years, before returning to Idaho, where they lived in Boise for 10 years. They would relocate one more time to Nevada for 5 years, before moving back to Idaho Falls. Vicki was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She was very creative and enjoyed ceramics, water painting, computer art, and sewing. She loved to crochet and knit. She was always busy doing something. She was a fantastic homemaker, mother, and wife. Vicki is survived by her loving husband; daughters, Camille of Seattle, WA, and Michelle of Meridian, ID; and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vicki 2/11/1941 - 10/27/2022Dree White
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.