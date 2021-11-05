Von D White, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 2, 2021. Von was born April 16, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to LeRoy C White and Melba Davenport White. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated with the first graduating class at Skyline High School in 1967. He went on to attend Ricks College for two years. Following college, Von served an LDS mission in the Arizona/New Mexico Mission Navajo speaking. When he returned, he married the love of his life, Patricia Christensen, on August 17, 1971, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Von and Patricia made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their three sons. Von worked as a General Contractor in the home building industry. Von was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he served in many capacities, his favorite service was found in working in the Young Mens' program. Von loved the outdoors! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and driving his 2 mules, Zip and Dot, since 2006. Von is survived by his loving wife, Patricia C White of Idaho Falls, ID; sons Casey Von (Catrina Child) White of Idaho Falls, ID, Brody Jay (Amy Robison) White of Idaho Falls, ID, and Cort LeRoy (Tiffani) White of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Lindon (Carol) White of American Fork, UT, sister, Sheri White (James) Blacker of Caldwell, ID, and brother, L Craig (LuAnn) White of Hemet, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Paul White, who died at birth. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 8, 2021, at Osgood LDS Ward, 7940 North 35th West, with Bishop Jeffrey Danielson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your favorite charity in Von's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Von 4/16/1949 - 11/2/2021D White