Jerry Kent Whitehead of Grant Idaho, age 83, returned to Heavenly Father, Sunday, April 12, 2020 due to health complications from a fall. Jerry Was born March 4, 1937 at Salt Lake City, Utah a son to Orin Kent Whitehead and Emma Grace Bailey Whitehead. He married Carolyn Thelin February 28, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. Jerry graduated from University of Utah with a degree in Accounting and worked as a controller at several automobile dealerships, Boise Cascade, Logan Farm Equipment, Double L. Software Solutions and retired from Robison's Inc. He served in the National Guard. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii. Jerry served faithfully in numerous church callings including counselor in the bishopric of the very first Menan Stake singles branch, ward and stake mission leader, scout master, seminary teacher, gospel doctrine and youth teacher. Carolyn and Jerry also served a mission in the addiction recovery program. He was a beloved husband and a devoted father. His love for his grandchildren was endless. He touched many young lives through his years of coaching. He was a well liked member of the Grant community and was loved by many. He loved sitting with his family on the porch, reminiscing his cherished childhood memories and sharing a cold Dr. Pepper. He was a true patriarch in his family and instilled great values with his children . He knew how to make time for everyone and had a genuine way of making you feel important. He will be fondly remembered for his warm hugs, his whitty jokes and his infectious smile. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Whitehead of Grant, ID, three daughters; Cindy (Brad) Cook of Grant, ID, Nancy (Greg) Lyons of Smyrna, TN. Jaime (Shane) Somerville of Idaho Falls, ID., five sons; Scott Whitehead of Avondale, AZ, Kent (Debby) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID. Lee Whitehead of Avondale, AZ, David (Apryl) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID, Greg (Shawnee) Whitehead of Grant, ID. one sister, Sue Ann (Murray) Robertson of Highland, UT, one brother Jay (Trudy) Whitehead of Salt Lake City, UT., 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Central Cemetery, Grant, Idaho and a memorial service will be held in Jerry's honor at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jerry 3/4/1937 - 4/12/2020Kent Whitehead
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Little defends stay-home order, praises Idahoans for response to COVID-19
-
AmeriHealth offers same-day testing for COVID antibodies
-
Daybell and Vallow investigated for Daybell's first wife's death, state AG to take over case
-
Vehicles shot near Kearney Street in Idaho Falls
-
COVID-19 Daily Report Tuesday, April 14, Bonneville now at 16 cases
-
Transgender legislation enshrines bigotry in Idaho
-
'It's been a nightmare': Idahoans struggle to get help with unemployment claims
-
Remember the geese
-
Ammon seeks to merge with Bonneville County Fire District
-
As travel shut down, Montana brothers raced home to say goodbye