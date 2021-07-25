Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Our sister, aunt and friend, Carla Jean Whitman (Jean) returned to the loving arms of her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends, but we hope that now, at last, her joy will be full in the arms of her Father in Heaven and her Savior, Jesus Christ. Jean was born August 24, 1953 to David Linzy Whitman and Gladys Pauline Thompson. She was the fourth of four children. Her brothers are Ronald Good (half-brother), John David Whitman (Jack), and James Theron Whitman (Theron). She grew up in Shelley and Firth, Idaho and was a graduate of Firth High School, class of 1971. She worked many years at Idaho Supreme Potatoes with other employment at Idaho Job Service and later received an Associates Degree from Idaho Technical College in Office Management. Upon completing her degree, she worked for the Idaho Foster Grandparents sharing her knowledge and skills in painting with children in need. Jean enjoyed many hobbies including painting, reading, table top games and a deep love of animals. She loved her nieces and nephews and was always willing to share with them her skills and knowledge in the area of arts and enjoyed many hours of game play with them. She also enjoyed rides in the country to look at the scenery and come up with new ideas for her paintings. Jean is survived by her brothers, her sister-in-law, Peggy Whitman (Theron), four nephews and three nieces, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. In following her wishes, no funeral will be held. A private graveside service for family members will be held at a date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation to your local animal shelter or to the Art Museum of Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jean 8/24/1953 - 7/20/2021Whitman