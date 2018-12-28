Boyd Alton Whitmill, 85, of Shelley passed away peacefully on December 21, 2018 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Boyd was born on January 3, 1933 in Basalt, Idaho, to William Henry and Beulah Fern (Frandsen) Whitmill. He was raised & attended school in Kimball, Idaho. He met Meldeane Joy Hebdon and on May 6, 1950 they were married in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this marriage came 6 children. Meldeane passed away on Oct 1, 2010. They were sealed on June 24, 1977 in the Manti Temple. Boyd was a hard worker his entire life and passed that onto his legacy. In the earlier years of his marriage Boyd worked on Willis Newman farm in Taylor to support his growing family. He began his lifelong career at Amcor which took him and his family to Utah, Colorado, Wyoming & back to Idaho. After 42 years Boyd retired and turned his fulltime attention to his love of the outdoors and hard work. Boyd was a master at gardening. Along with gardening Boyd loved to fish. But above all he loved to tease his children, grandchildren & his wife. It was often said his teasing was his way of showing how much he loved His family. Boyd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints where he served in several callings. Boyd is survived by His Children; Theresa Bateman, Shelley; Brenda Thompson, Wellington, CO; Clayton (Connie Serr) Whitmill, Idaho Falls; Julie (Layne) Stark, Lubbock, TX; Jeff (Bridget Coy)Whitmill, Idaho Falls; Celia (Ron) Wells, Winnemucca, NV; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; Floy Kerr, Riverton UT; Belva Frandsen & Martyna Little, West Jordan, UT; sister-in-law and brother-in-law's Bernetta & John Anderson, Idaho Falls and George Wewers, Boise Idaho; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife & parents, 2 Son-in-Laws, 1 great-granddaughter, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday December 29, 2018 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust). The family will receive family & friends Friday evening, December 28th from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday 12:00 - 12:40 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Boyd 1/3/1933 - 12/21/2018Alton Whitmill