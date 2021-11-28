On November 24, 2021, James "Jim" C. Whitmore passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital at the age of 74. Jim is survived by his wife Barbara Beck Whitmore and their four children, Chance (Amy) Whitmore, Erik Whitmore, Megan (Kevin Mulvey) Whitmore, Tiffany (Sundance Siebert) Whitmore Siebert and five granddaughters, as well his sister Carla Wong and her husband Kai. Jim was a graduate of North Fremont High School and Utah State University where he received both a Bachelor of Science and later a Master's Degree in Soil Sciences. In between he proudly served as an officer in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam Conflict. After working for the National Resources Conservation Service and Bureau of Land Management around the western United States the family returned to the family homestead and Jim went to work for the University of Idaho, first as Fremont County Agent and then as Superintendent of the Tetonia Research and Education Station until his retirement. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be desperately missed by all. There was never a game, recital, or event he missed for his children even when it meant coming out of the field and directly to the gym or playing field. He and his wife Barbara always made their children their highest priority. He was always available with advice and taught them all the importance of being able defend your opinions, work hard, and to live with quiet integrity. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Carl "Dutch" Whitmore and Mary McLane Whitmore, his sister Kay Whitmore Bishoff and her husband Bill. At Jim's request there are no services planned. Jim 6/16/1947 - 11/24/2021Whitmore