Wesley Delbert Whitworth passed away January 7, 2021, at EIRMC Wesley was born on November 18, 1952, to Arland Hal Whitworth and Jane Floyd Whitworth in Pocatello, Idaho. He grew up at their family home in Inkom, Idaho. He attended school in Inkom, and then graduated from Marsh Valley High School. In July of 1976, Wesley married Denise Orton and to that union, two children were born, Tacia and Sheldon, who were the light of his life. Denise and Wesley were later divorced. In 2014, Wesley married Rebecca (Becky) Williams and he acquired several more children who loved him dearly. Wes loved to travel and was especially fond of cruising. He was able to see some amazing places in the last few years. A huge highlight in his life was attending a Seattle Seahawks game a year ago. He is survived by his wife, Becky; his children: Tacia (Josh) Hancock, Sheldon (Jennie) Whitworth, Brandy (Greg) Rockstroh, Brooke (Jascen) Carlson, Jarrid Barzee, Andrew (Lecia) Cynova, and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Hal and Jane Whitworth and his sister Debbie Whitworth Day. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., at New Sweden Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live via facebook.com/coltrinmortuary for those unable to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Wesley 11/18/1952 - 1/7/2021Delbert Whitworth
