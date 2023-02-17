Christa F. Widdison of Rigby, Idaho left the confines of the earth to be with her husband, parents and sisters in Heaven on February 12, 2023, after a short stay at The Homestead care facility in Rexburg. Christy was born October 21st, 1937 in Aschersleben, Germany to Wilhelm and Anna Fuegener, the third of four girls. As a youth, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became the organist for several small branches near her home town. At age 17 she escaped from East Germany to West Germany. Her Aunt Bertha and Uncle Jerry Christiansen sponsored her to come to America and live with them in Downey, Idaho. Christy attended Ricks College, knowing very little English. As her English improved, she gave many talks and performed traditional German dances for numerous Civic groups and for LDS firesides. She met RaMon Widdison at a Social Dance class at Ricks, they were later married on December 9, 1960 in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated 47 years together until his death on May 19, 2008. Christy is the mother of Tammy (Jeff Bateman), David (Ken Austin) and Jeffrey (Annette Sandersen). She has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Christy has always been a hard worker and while in Germany she was her father's main helper, since he had no son. She helped in cleaning up and rebuilding their home when it was bombed in WWII. She supported herself while living in West Germany and while attending Rick's College. As a wife and mother she always worked hard in the yard and in home and family responsibilities. She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Christy never wanted anyone to leave her home hungry since she had suffered much with that as a youth. Christy enjoys music and singing and she sung with many choirs throughout her life and performed countless solos. She enjoyed swimming, particularly in lakes and would swim a mile in Rigby Lake many times each year. Christy enjoyed attending the temple, meeting people and finding out their relative connections and to see if they have any German roots. She was proud of her German heritage and also proud of her American citizenship. The Widdison family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation to the many friends, neighbors and ward members who so selflessly assisted and helped Christy stay in her home since Dad died. You are true examples of compassionate service and dedication. The family also thanks the wonderful staff and Hospice Care at The Homestead for their love and attention to Christa over the last two months. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 18, 2023 at the Rigby 1st and 4th Ward Chapel, 401 West 1st South. A viewing will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby Idaho, and an hour before the service on Saturday morning. Interment will follow at the Plano Cemetery in Madison County. Crista 10/21/1937 - 2/12/2023Klara Widdison
