Elaine Afton Reed Wilcox, 98, of Burton, Idaho, passed away December 25, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Afton was born July 5, 1921, at Butler Island (about 4 miles northeast of Ririe) to Freeman Leon Reed and Lula Addaline Yearsley Reed. She attended Ricks College where she was a member of Alpha Theta, the Secretary of the Amagus Club, which included all the girls at school, Secretary of the Sophomore class, a member of the Drama club, a member of the Lambda Delta Sigma Club, and an officer in Sunday School. On June 6, 1947 she married Keith Wilcox in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in Rigby, and Thornton, Idaho, before moving to Burton in 1960. Together they had seven children. Her posterity, at this time, includes 27 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she enjoyed serving in many capacities. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Terry (Eileen) Wilcox, Barbara (John) Walters, Lynn (Julie) Wilcox and Debbie Peck, all of Rexburg, and Ron (Kerry) Wilcox of Menan, Idaho, a brother Paul Reed, of St. George and a sister, Norma Waters of Richland, Washington. She is preceded in death by her spouse, a daughter and a son, her parents, two brothers, and three sisters. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Burton 4th Ward Chapel, 2332 W 2000 S Rexburg. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks for the folks at Homestead for their service to Afton and the family. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Primary Children's Medical Center, PO Box 5824, Salt Lake City, UT 84158-0249 Afton 7/5/1921 - 12/25/2019Wilcox