Ella Mae Hardy Wilcox, 89, of Archer, passed peacefully from this life on June 29, 2021, in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1931, to Charles Alvin Hardy and Florence Janet Gray Hardy in Menan, Idaho. She attended Menan Elementary School and Midway High School, graduating in 1949. She married Earl Wilcox on March 3, 1950, and they raised their six children in Archer. Ella Mae was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicating her entire life to the service of her family, friends and neighbors. Her devotion and love touched the lives of many. She took great pleasure in her yard and garden. She enjoyed a good game of cards or Scrabble with anyone who came along. She is survived by her children: Cathie (Lynn) Schow of Malad; Karen (Dan) Pierce of Hampstead, North Carolina; Sandra (L.J.) Koller of Provo, Utah; Blaine (Shari) Wilcox and Gary (Wendy) Wilcox, both of Archer; and Debra (Bill) Coblentz of Iona, Idaho; 26 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. Her family was her greatest treasure. She was preceded in death by her her husband, Earl; parents; brothers, Ira Alvin and Arthur Ray; a grandson, Chad Shirley. The family expresses deep appreciation to the many care givers at the Homestead Assisted Living Center and Homestead Home Health and Hospice for their friendship, kindness and professional service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the Archer/Sunnydell Ward chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com. A link for the funeral service will be available at the Flamm Funeral Home website. Ella 8/5/1931 - 6/29/2021Mae Wilcox