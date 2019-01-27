John Oswel Wilcox, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 a few months before his 93rd birthday. He was born on April 22, 1926 in Goshen, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday, Feb 1 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Rexburg YSA Church at 170 West 1st South Rexburg, ID (across from Porter Park). Saturday, from 10 am to 10:45 am before services at the Archer Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church. Funeral services will be at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 2, Archer Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, at 201 West 8000 South, Rexburg, ID. Interment with military honors to follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer. To view his full obituary or give your condolences go to www.flammfh.com John 4/22/1926 - 1/16/2019Oswel Wilcox