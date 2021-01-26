Ruth Wilcox Ann Wilcox Ruth Ann Wilcox, 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ruth was born January 22, 1951 to Wayne H. Johnson and Dorothy Dee Gordon Johnson in Utah. Ruth grew up in Utah and attended school there. Other than Utah and Idaho, she has also lived in Germany, Texas and Chicago. Ruth worked in nutritional services at Primary Children's Hospital in Utah and at Bingham Memorial Hospital for the last 18 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and crocheting, but most of all, spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Serena Cannon of Blackfoot and Jane (Tony Seyfert) Watson of Idaho Falls; her brother Art (Laurie) Johnson of West Jordan UT; her sisters Susan (GA) Jarvis of Murray UT and Lynda (Dick) Leffler of Holiday UT; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Dorothy Johnson; her brother Dale Johnson; mother-in-law Bonnie Jobe; her sister Erla Haywood; and sons-in-law Vernon Cannon and Brandon Watson. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends after the funeral service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.