Lyman Peterson (Pete) Wilde was born in Ogden, Utah on January 22, 1929; he passed away on November 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lyman was the seventh child of Myrtle Ivy Peterson and Clarence Henry Wilde. He attended schools in the Idaho Falls, Idaho area. He married Betty Moran in 1951, and they had four children; they were later divorced. He married Cleone Bitton in 1975; he adopted and raised her two daughters over the next 45 years. In 1951, he joined the United States Army and was posted to Korea. He served as an Ammunitions Sergeant in Korea during 1951-1953, and was honorably discharged in 1955 from the Army Reserve. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and a United Nations Service Medal. As a bus driver at the Idaho National Lab, he drove for 33 years before retiring in 1992. Pete was an avid camper, and spent a lot of time in Island Park and Stanley Idaho with his family. As an accomplished skier, he served as the regional director for the Idaho/Wyoming Ski Patrol. He was a successful gardener and passed that skill onto all of his children. Pete enjoyed reading and continued that pastime even after his sight was impaired, by listening to books on tape. Pete was well known for his cooking skills throughout his life, and especially liked cooking during the holidays. Pete is survived by his spouse, Cleone, and Craig (Deb) Wilde, Karen (Greg) Bratten, Scott (Karen) Wilde, Jill (Wilde) Chatwin, Julianne Wilde, and Stephanie (Lynn) Mathie. He had 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. Pete will be interred at the Camp Williams Utah Veterans Cemetery; a memorial celebration will be held in May 2021. Our family wishes to thank Grace Tilley for her loving care during the past year A Plus Home and Hospice, and the Intermountain Medical Center's doctors and nurses for their tender care. Lyman 1/22/1929 - 11/22/2020Peterson"Pete" Wilde
